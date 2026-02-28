Officials celebrate ambitious project to restore aging infrastructure for crucial waterway: 'Ensures it remains ... for decades to come'

It can help protect and improve water quality.

An impressive section of marshland has been restored in southeastern British Columbia, Canada, preserving wildlife habitats in the region.

According to 102.9 Rewind Radio, Elk Valley Resources announced the completion of the Suzanne Creek Marsh project, a $1.3 million restoration initiative in collaboration with Ducks Unlimited Canada.

The project revitalized aging water-control infrastructure built in 1986, which was in significant disrepair. As EVR explained to the outlet, without the upgrades, the wetland in the area would have shrunk from 10.6 hectares to 1.47 hectares, an approximate 86% decrease.

EVR chief executive officer Mike Carrucan said in a press release, "The Suzanne Creek Marsh provides valuable habitat for a variety of wildlife who call it home, and EVR's investment ensures it remains a productive ecosystem for decades to come."

The marsh supports a wide range of species, including waterfowl, songbirds, amphibians such as the Columbia spotted frog, reptiles like the Western painted turtle, and mammals such as beaver and elk. The area has also been designated as an ungulate winter range and a critical habitat for the American badger.

Restoration projects like these are crucial to maintaining biodiversity and a healthy planet. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, wetlands are important because they protect and improve water quality, store floodwaters and maintain surface water flow during dry periods, and provide habitat for fish and wildlife.

Natural water management is crucial for upcoming warm weather, especially as Canada has experienced record-low snowpack in the mountains, per the CBC, which can worsen drought conditions and increase the risk of fires.

Thankfully, other restoration projects have shown similar signs of success.

In January, it was reported that the South Bay South Pond Restoration Project near San Francisco is near completion after beginning in 2009, with an expenditure of $20 million.

These projects aren't just beneficial for the environment; they've also benefited humans. For example, a 2025 study of restored grasslands in Kenya's Chyulu Hills found a strong correlation between improved grassland health and reduced human conflict.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.