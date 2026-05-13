Alarming video shows massive wildfire scorching Florida Everglades

"Nervous, concerned. Kind of just being watchful because, it's just, fire is something that's so powerful."

Alarming footage from South Florida is offering a stark look at how quickly wildfire danger can intensify near homes and major roadways.

Two fires that sparked over the weekend in Broward and Miami-Dade counties have continued to expand, keeping emergency crews active and residents on edge.

What's happening?

According to CBS News Miami, the larger blaze (called the Max Road Fire) is affecting the Florida Everglades in western Broward County, west of U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard. By Monday, it had scorched roughly 11,090 acres and was 60% contained.

Crazy wildfire has started in the Florida Everglades 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/ItIWxL9gCS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 11, 2026

According to CBS Miami, officials in Pembroke Pines said police officers and fire and rescue personnel were posted near communities including Holly Lake to monitor the situation and help keep flames away from homes. In a Facebook update featuring a video of the blaze, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said, "The Florida Forest Service continues containment operations on the fire."

CBS Miami reported that officials said there was no immediate threat to the community, though residents were urged to stay alert to local conditions and shifting situations. One resident, Audrey Gonzalez, told CBS Miami she has been hosing down the area around her home since the fire began.

According to CBS Miami, a second blaze — the 172nd Avenue Fire near Florida City in south Miami-Dade — had burned about 300 acres and was 50% contained. It also briefly closed Card Sound Road before it reopened, while officials continued warning drivers about heavy smoke nearby.

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Why are local wildfires so concerning?

Even when flames never reach homes, wildfires can still severely disrupt daily life. Smoke can reduce visibility on roads, damage air quality, and increase health risks for children, older adults, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

As extreme weather disasters become more destructive, they put lives and livelihoods at risk, threatening housing, transportation, jobs, and public health. Fires like these can force families to prepare for evacuation, interrupt travel and business operations, and strain emergency resources across entire communities.

For residents living near the Max Road Fire, that fear is far from abstract. Gonzalez told CBS Miami that a previous wildfire "came about 100 feet from our house." The comment underscores how quickly danger can escalate when winds shift.

The fires also serve as another reminder that South Florida's natural landscapes, including the Everglades, remain vulnerable during hot, dry, and windy stretches.

What's being done?

Firefighters are continuing containment and suppression efforts in both counties, with helicopters and other emergency personnel operating around the Broward fire zone, according to CBS Miami. Officials said residents should not be concerned by the large response presence because it is part of the ongoing operation.

Local departments are also taking a precautionary approach by keeping personnel close to nearby communities. That kind of monitoring can help crews respond faster if flames push toward populated areas or if weather conditions deteriorate.

For residents, one of the most important steps is staying tuned to official updates and local road advisories. People living near wildfire zones can also prepare basic essentials in case evacuation orders are issued, as some families in Broward are already doing.

CBS Miami reported that drivers in Miami-Dade were urged to use caution where smoke was affecting visibility, and that a live fire map was tracking updates on both blazes. That can help residents make informed decisions as conditions change.

"We're keeping an eye on things," resident Vilma Rodriguez said. "We've already set aside some things in case we have to leave."

Gonzalez added, "Nervous, concerned. Kind of just being watchful because — it's just — fire is something that's so powerful."

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