Man sparks discussion after criticizing popular worldview with dire consequences: 'This needs to go viral'

The video taps into a growing frustration with attitudes that dismiss environmental responsibility.

A viral TikTok video is challenging the way people think about their connection to the environment — by comparing human existence to soup.

The post, shared by creator Seth Hughes (@_sethhughes), is stirring up discussion online for calling out the flawed perception that humans are separate from nature.

Seth delivers their perspective while standing in the woods and holding a bowl of soup. They argue that people often believe they are independent beings moving through the world but, in reality, are entirely immersed in it.

"You think you're walking? You're not even swimming. You're just soup," Seth says.

Seth demonstrates their analogy by putting "poison" on the right side of his soup bowl. They point out that even though the poison was placed on the right side, no one would drink from the left side.

They then say that we "spray our lawns with poison, dig for oil, chop down rainforests, and dump raw sewage into the ocean and then struggle to connect the dots when we get ill."

Seth's point is that people should move away from their individualist mindset and see that all of nature is connected. If people see themselves as inseparable from the planet, they may be more inclined to adopt sustainable habits, advocate for eco-friendly policies, and support environmental conservation.

Beyond an interesting analogy, this perspective has real-world implications. Studies have shown that individuals who feel more connected to nature are more likely to engage in sustainable behaviors.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions, with the message resonating with many viewers.

"This needs to go viral," one commenter wrote, praising the analogy for its impact.

Another user shared, "The best analogy I have ever heard to illustrate the illusion of separation."

By recognizing that we are not separate from nature but part of it, individuals may be more motivated to take action to protect the planet.

