Authorities issue stern warning after noticing disturbing impact of park visitors' behavior on monkeys: 'Killed or suffered serious injuries'

They may look cute, but feeding the monkeys in Vietnam's Son Tra Nature Reserve is doing more harm than good.

Tourists hoping for a fun and memorable wildlife encounter are unknowingly fueling a crisis: Monkeys are becoming dependent on human food, venturing into traffic, and suffering injuries from traps and vehicle collisions, according to a recent Viet Nam News article.

Conservationists warn that this behavior is encouraging the monkeys to abandon their natural habits, putting both animals and humans at risk.

Many of the monkeys now wait at popular check-in spots like Linh Ung Pagoda for food handouts.

"I myself witnessed at least 20 cases when adults and kids were bitten by monkeys snatching food from visitors," said a longtime volunteer to Viet Nam News. "Also, dozens of monkeys either were killed or suffered serious injuries from hitting cars and motorbikes when they crossed the road to get food."

With traps being set, injuries rising, and monkey behavior changing, the reserve's ecosystem is under growing strain.

What is unfolding in Son Tra Reserve in Da Nang is part of a wider problem seen in protected areas around the world. When wildlife becomes accustomed to human food, it not only disrupts natural behaviors but also increases the risk of conflict.

These encounters can lead to injuries on both sides. When animals bite or attack humans, even when they are provoked, they may be deemed dangerous and then euthanized. This not only threatens individual animals but also undermines conservation efforts for the entire species.

Feeding wildlife may seem harmless, but it sets off a chain reaction with serious ecological and ethical consequences.

Conservationists like Tran Huu Vy in Da Nang emphasize that stopping the feeding of monkeys is the first step toward restoring their natural behavior, calling for stronger public education and enforcement. He recommends "strict fines for violations in the reserve" to deter harmful interactions, according to Viet Nam News.

Long-term solutions could also include unified reserve management, increased ranger presence, and designated viewing areas that allow safe, respectful wildlife observation without food incentives.

One commenter shared: "The tourists won't listen. The tourists think it's cute and makes for good photo-ops. The monkeys are the ones to get hurt by this. Not only will they forget how to forage, they may and have attacked tourists due to this behavior."

