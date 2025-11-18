Experts use centuries-old tradition to save iconic creatures: 'It's all about connection'

These activists are proving that protecting nature can be about more than science.

In the wetlands of Somerset, England, a unique conservation movement is reviving an endangered species and a shared sense of heritage.

The Somerset Eel Recover Project is using the region's centuries-old folklore to reawaken community connection to the European eel, one of the country's most storied species.

Centuries ago, the European eel was so common that locals paid their rent by trading them. Now, the species has declined by 99% in Somerset.

To counter the immense loss, conservationists such as co-founder Vanessa Becker-Hughes have found that blending science with tradition inspires people to act.

"Sometimes we do science; sometimes we do a river blessing. But it's all about connection," she told The Guardian.

Through simple rituals, such as crafting straw ropes that help young eels climb over barriers, the project is drawing residents to their local waterways. Visitors count the eels, watch the rivers, and create a personal bond with the land.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The team is pairing these old customs with cutting-edge environmental tools. Volunteers use DNA testing kits to measure eel populations and identify habitats where they can thrive.

Meanwhile, children in Somerset are learning about the species firsthand through aquariums installed in over 50 local schools. For the first time in decades, a new generation will grow up having a connection to the story of these eels.

Eel numbers plummeted after dams and parasites disrupted migration routes, but the Somerset Eel Recovery Project's mix of research, education, and cultural revival is turning the tide. The group also runs a captive breeding program, releasing young eels into safe waterways to help rebuild the population.

By tying conservation to folklore, these activists are proving that protecting nature can be about more than science. Their approach is rekindling community pride while helping to restore a keystone species that is vital to a healthy wetland ecosystem.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.