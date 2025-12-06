Officials declare state of emergency as devastating drought impacts millions: 'Life here is extremely harsh'

"Not receiving any of the basic services necessary for survival."

Families in Somalia are being pushed to the brink during an extreme drought, The New Arab reported. The federal government and regional leaders declared a state of emergency Nov. 11.

What's happening?

The devastating drought has caused 2 million children to be malnourished, with about 500,000 at risk of severe acute malnutrition. People are suffering from food and water shortages, and they're moving across borders in search of relief.

Why is Somalia's drought concerning?

Mother of seven Hamda Ahmed Hassan said her family often goes without food. She sometimes gets help from relatives, but they had to walk 60 kilometers (over 37 miles) to the Naso-Hablod camp, which took them two days. About 100 displaced families arrived in October, and the conditions are terrible.

"Sometimes we get a bit of food," Hassan said, "but we have no water or charcoal to cook it. We are displaced, and life here is extremely harsh."

Her husband cannot work, and they have no money for medical care. She has not found a job either.

Another displaced person, Aisha Nour Ali, has cancer and is living with 12 family members. She received pain medication from a private clinic but has to settle a $100 bill before she can get more.

Camp director Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed told The New Arab that residents "are not receiving any of the basic services necessary for survival."

What's being done about extreme droughts?

While extreme weather events have always happened, rising temperatures are causing them to intensify and occur more frequently, leading to catastrophic circumstances.

Somali authorities have called on humanitarian organizations, state institutions, and international partners to take immediate action to bring relief to the more than 4.4 million people who are expected to face acute food insecurity by the end of the year, according to the United Nations.

Many groups specialize in such crises, and you can donate to them to help provide the support they need.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.