New data reveals which US state is the most protected from natural disasters — and which states are most exposed to devastating fallout

New data has revealed that millions of Americans are vulnerable to fallout from natural disasters in states that are ill-equipped to handle them.

What's happening?

The U.S. Census Bureau scored and ranked each state by its social vulnerability to winter weather, flooding, hurricanes, strong winds, wildfires, and earthquakes. The scores were based on factors like communication, healthcare, and internet coverage.

Mississippi ranked highest with 26.02% of its population considered vulnerable, followed by New York at 25.47% and Louisiana at 24.74%. The best-protected states with the lowest scores were Utah, with 13.19%, and New Hampshire, with 15.55%.

The agency released an interactive map of the data and said each score "measures the social vulnerability of a community that inhibits community resilience."

Why is this data important?

Coastal states often face the brunt of natural disasters. California and other West Coast states are the hardest hit by wildfires every year, and the southeastern U.S. experiences the most hurricanes.

Many of these states only received average rankings in the data because they tend to have better urban infrastructure in place for their frequent weather events. But most of the U.S. has seen an uptick in extreme storms over the last decade, due at least in part to changing weather patterns.

These types of events have always existed, but scientists have reached a consensus that human-induced global heating "supercharges" extreme weather and makes natural disasters more powerful and dangerous. It's a troubling pattern that can be tracked over time rather than a few isolated events.

What can be done about extreme weather?

Everyone can do their part to reduce planet-warming pollution, live a more sustainable life, and contribute to the fight against the changing climate.

Start small by riding a bike or taking public transportation instead of using a gas-guzzling car, or shopping second-hand instead of buying new.

For a bigger change, you can switch to energy-efficient appliances, install solar panels in your home, or upgrade your car to an electric vehicle.

For better disaster recovery plans moving forward, the agency advised government officials to use the data to inform new policies and plans.

"Local planners, policymakers, public health officials, and community stakeholders can use the estimates to help assess the potential resiliency of communities and plan mitigation and recovery strategies in the event of a disaster," the U.S. Census Bureau said.

