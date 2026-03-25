Experts thrilled after trail cameras capture rare footage of snow leopard: 'A positive indicator'

Officials were optimistic about the animal's future spread and pledged to continue surveillance.

A rare feline was spotted in the Himalayas for the first time in four years.

According to the Times of India, trail cameras captured footage of a snow leopard in Darma Valley in January. The cameras also picked up a rare bird, the snowcock.

"An eight-member team spotted and photographed the snow leopard on Jan 26," said Jayendra Singh Firmal from the non-profit Hidden Himalayas of Uttarakhand, per the publication. "The last sighting of a snow leopard in this area was in 2022."

As apex predators, snow leopards need a lot of prey. So, when a snow leopard shows up in an area, it also means there's a good range of other species present to support it.

Trail cameras are vital tools for gathering data on elusive species. A human photographer might scare off a snow leopard, but a trail camera can track it. When armed with more accurate information on the spread of vulnerable species, conservationists can make the case to expand protection efforts and justify previous work.

The recovery of snow leopard populations is thanks to this kind of work. More of them are being spotted in Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Advocating for habitat protection or donating to relevant causes can help protect vulnerable species. When natural environments are left intact, free from threats posed by agricultural or housing development, wildlife can thrive. This builds strong ecosystems that ultimately benefit humanity.

Officials were optimistic about the future spread of snow leopards through the area and pledged to continue surveillance.

"The forest department is installing camera traps to monitor the animal's movement," said forest officer Ashutosh Singh, per the Times of India. "The presence of a snow leopard is a positive indicator of biodiversity in the Darma Valley."

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