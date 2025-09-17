Researchers thrilled after using 3,000 cameras to capture footage of elusive predator: 'A significant example of what can be achieved'

A massive conservation project to track one of the most elusive predators on Earth, which resides in Jammu and Kashmir, has yielded encouraging and remarkable results.

As Research Matters reports, a three-year study involving multiple organizations and using over 3,000 trail cameras managed to catch tantalizing images of snow leopards. Most encouragingly, the study found that leopards reside in the area year-round and have established viable breeding populations. The discoveries confirm the paramount importance of conserving the region.

Vigyat Singh, director of one of the groups involved in the project, said:

"This study is a significant example of what can be achieved when scientific rigour, local stewardship, and institutional collaboration come together. Snow leopards are more than just an indicator species – conserving their habitat reflects the overall health and resilience of high-altitude ecosystems."

The snow leopard is a widely dispersed but seldom seen predator found in the highlands of twelve countries in Central Asia. These striking loners survive in some of the harshest regions in the world and are known to roam hundreds of miles in search of prey. They are ambush predators capable of taking down large prey. They are easily recognizable thanks to that distinctive coat and thick, bushy tail. Its paws are enormous and, as the Snow Leopard Trust notes, essentially act like snowshoes, allowing them to traverse the harsh terrain where they reside effortlessly.

One of the biggest threats the snow leopard faces is human encroachment. They are not aggressive toward humans and will go out of their way to avoid people, but they are prone to hunting livestock. As the World Wildlife Fund points out, in some areas with snow leopards, livestock outnumbers wildlife ten to one, so conflict with humans is inevitable without support. Another critical point is that much of the snow leopard's habitat simply hasn't been adequately charted, as much as 70%.

So the thousands of camera traps used in this study have gone a long way to filling in the gaps in the scholarship. For conservation efforts, trail cameras are an invaluable tool as they can provide an accurate picture of the wildlife in a given area without disturbing them. It enables the formation of effective conservation strategies.

Additionally, the program conducted community outreach to help educate residents about conflict mitigation techniques. By focusing on local issues and raising awareness, the program is helping to create the right conditions for this elusive cat to thrive.

