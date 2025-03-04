Florida snowfall could have surprising impacts on residents' lives: 'No doubt'

A city in Florida received a surprising amount of snow after a decade without so much as a dusting, causing many warm-weather crops to suffer.

What's happening?

The cold weather sweeping across the United States brought snow to many traditionally snowless places. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Pensacola, Florida, saw around 9 inches toward the end of January after about 10 years without measurable snow. The city also experienced temperatures in the teens.

Many parts of Florida endured shockingly low temperatures and freeze warnings. These life-threatening conditions are rare in the state. While some see these cold snaps as contradictory to warming global temperatures, unusual cold spells can happen in a warming world.

A study published in Environmental Research: Climate explores the relationship between warming Arctic regions and unorthodox cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere. It revolves around how the polar vortex, polar jet stream, and other factors interact.

According to the study, a warming Arctic can destabilize these forces, leading to unpredictable and intense weather patterns. A strong vortex keeps the cold air in the Arctic region, but when it wobbles due to higher temperatures, that air can travel farther south — as a recent CNN article also explained.

The findings point to ongoing research into the scenario that severe cold snaps could become more frequent and extreme as the planet warms.

Why was the snow in Florida concerning?

The unusual weather in Florida wreaked havoc. According to a CNN report, the snow and low temperatures along the U.S. Gulf Coast caused at least 11 deaths.

Florida's agriculture was also greatly impacted. The freezing temperatures hurt the already weak citrus crops. The state's 2024-2025 orange production estimate dropped by 20%, according to the Sentinel, filling farmers with fear. Sugarcane crops are also in danger.

Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner spoke with Fox Business in October. He said even then that there was "no doubt" the price of orange juice would rise. Joyner also cited recent hurricanes and diseases that affect citrus as contributing factors.

Orange juice and concentrates are already pricier. According to statistics cited by the Sentinel article, these products cost about $2 more than they did in 2020 — an alarming inflation rate. The prices could rise even higher if the South experiences more cold snaps.

While southern agriculture arguably experienced the brunt of the recent rough conditions, everyone in the country will feel the ripple effects. Beyond oranges, Florida also produces significant amounts of America's watermelons, bell peppers, grapefruits, sweet corn, tomatoes, and strawberries.

The drastic weather threatens supply security. Grocery prices can increase, and some produce may be in limited supply or completely unavailable.

What's being done to protect Florida's crops?

Florida's agriculture is adapting. Farmers and researchers utilize new technologies and sustainable practices to save these crops. Strategies include increasing water and nutrient efficiency and enhancing irrigation.

Reducing the amount of planet-warming pollution we generate — which can be as simple as turning off lights in rooms when you aren't in them — can also help slow down the unnatural heating of the planet and its impacts on extreme weather. Also, major policy changes and government efforts are needed to make a dramatic impact.

