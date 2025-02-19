Meteorologist sounds the alarm over unexpected weather phenomenon: 'Less than typical'

This can be a challenge for drought planning, impacting agriculture and ecology.

Chicago meteorologist Mike Caplan is concerned about the lack of snowfall the area is experiencing this winter.

What's happening?

According to Fox 32, Chicago is in the middle of a snow drought, having received only seven inches of snow since Dec. 1. Normal snowfall levels by this point in the meteorological winter would be closer to 20 inches. Though there is still time for more snow, this weather event is alarming.

As of Feb. 16, Chicago had "4.9 inches of snowfall at O'Hare International Airport compared with 6.7 inches which would be normal," per Fox 32, which added: "For the entire 'snow season' going back to last fall, we've measured 14.8 inches which is about 13 inches less than typical."

Why is the lack of snowfall in Chicago concerning?

Even though a lack of snowfall can be considered an isolated weather incident, the overall likelihood of droughts in the northern hemisphere has increased, which scientists attribute to warming global temperatures.

Drought.gov says that parts of the western United States have become a snow drought "hotspot," meaning that such droughts have become longer and more intense.

The National Integrated Drought Information System outlines the impacts of snow drought. They are "widespread, affecting ecosystems, reservoir levels and operations, water resource management, tourism, and winter recreation."

Lack of snowfall also means there is less water for the drier summer months in a given region. This can be a challenge for drought planning, impacting agriculture and ecology.

What can we do about increasing drought conditions?

There are steps we can take to mitigate the buildup of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere.

Swapping gas-powered appliances and equipment for electric options will make your home more eco-friendly and could lead to less energy consumption, thus lowering electric bills. You could also incorporate drought-resistant native plants into your garden to reduce water use.

If taking public transportation, riding a bike, or walking isn't an option, driving as efficiently as possible reduces pollution while also saving you money on gas.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



