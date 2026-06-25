Teen snorkeler is bitten by alligator in Florida's Rainbow River; animal is later removed

The animals can "lose their natural wariness" and begin associating people with food.

A 19-year-old snorkeler was bitten by an alligator Sunday in Florida's Rainbow River, a stark reminder that even popular recreation spots remain active wildlife habitats.

What happened?

Emergency crews were sent to the river near Dunnellon in Marion County around midday after a 911 caller reported that a man had been bitten by an alligator, the Ocala Gazette reported.

Marion County Fire Rescue public information officer James Lucas said responders treated the victim at the scene before taking him to UF Health Shands Hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later said the victim had been released. Communications coordinator Hailee Seely added that "a contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene, and the 8-foot, 3-inch alligator was dispatched and removed from the area."

Authorities temporarily closed Rainbow Springs State Park, but the river later reopened.

Why does it matter?

In Florida, serious injuries from alligator attacks are uncommon. The FWC estimates that the "likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1 million."

Rainbow River is a well-known recreation destination, and the attack reportedly occurred near a residential stretch "just above Sateke Village," according to Dunnellon Mayor Walter Green.

The state wildlife agency says feeding alligators can increase the chances of encounters. When that happens, the animals can "lose their natural wariness" and begin associating people with food, the Gazette reported.

What's being done?

State and local officials responded by treating the victim, closing the area, and locating the alligator involved. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies helped find the reptile, per the Gazette.

According to FWC, public safety comes first, and its Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, uses contracted trappers to remove alligators considered threats to people, pets, or property.

For gator concerns, call the FWC nuisance hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

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