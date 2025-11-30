Officials arrest fishermen after making disturbing discovery aboard boat: 'Highly regulated'

"You are all going to jail."

What started as a speeding incident on the water ended with arrests after authorities found speared snook on a boat in Florida.

The viral video was posted on a TikTok account (@boatramp6) that shares videos featuring wildlife law enforcement.

In the clip, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer is heard explaining to a group of fishermen that their boat was pulled over for speeding past a dive flag.

After being questioned by the officer, the fishermen denied having any fish on board. However, the officer is later heard scolding the group after discovering a cooler full of snook. The fishermen are shown in handcuffs by the end of the video.

"You are all under arrest," the officer told the fishermen. "You are all going to jail. Give me your licenses right now. It's all snook."

Per the FWC, snook is a species native to Florida that can grow up to 48 inches long. They are often found in coastal waters but can tolerate freshwater too. The FWC has regulations that prohibit certain activities in an effort to protect snook and other fish populations in the Sunshine State.

For example, spearfishing of any marine and freshwater species in freshwater is banned in Florida. That includes species like snook, bonefish, blue crab, and other native species.

Conserving native fish helps maintain biodiversity and protect aquatic environments, per the National Park Service.

Not only does spearfishing endanger wildlife, but it can also put humans in dangerous situations. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, sharks hunt for prey in the same habitats that many fishermen frequent. Spearfishing can lead to increased encounters with these animals and subsequent injuries.

The TikTok video has racked up 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments. While the responses varied, many people supported the officer's decision to arrest the fishermen.

"Snook are highly regulated," one commenter wrote.

"People who say 'it's just a fish' or 'what a waste of tax dollars' do not understand wildlife and resource conservation," another said.

