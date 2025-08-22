Town to host inaugural 'roundup' event to combat persistent problem: 'We're excited to offer ... a rare opportunity'

Occoquan's Snakehead Roundup is an example of a community coming together to address invasive species in a hands-on way.

Invasive species can disrupt local ecosystems and push out native species, and one of the most disruptive aquatic examples in Virginia is the northern snakehead. These fish are considered top predators that can upend feeding structures in waterways, according to the New York Invasive Species informational portal.

To address the threat, the Town of Occoquan held its first Snakehead Roundup on Sunday, August 3, at River Mill Park. The three-hour, one-night fishing event rallied licensed anglers and community members to help remove the invasive fish.

The Town of Occoquan is pleased to announce it will permit fishing exclusively for northern snakehead fish in River Mill... Posted by Visit Occoquan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The town's manager and chief of police, Adam Linn, said the idea came after ongoing problems with people trespassing to get to the fish at night.

"We're excited to offer anglers a rare opportunity to fish in an area that is typically off-limits," Linn told Potomac Local News. "People are coming onto private property and fishing without permission — even onto Fairfax Water Land, where we have a memorandum of understanding patrol."

Participants fished from the river wall, under the footbridge, and from kayaks, with rules requiring that snakeheads be humanely killed and not released back into the water.

The event drew interest from researchers like a Ph.D. student from George Mason University who collected samples for environmental study, and the Occoquan Historical Society, which was there to support research, according to the local report. At least 16 participants signed up by July 31, and up to 60 spots were available in total.

Invasive species are known for taking over quickly and creating extra (and more expensive) work for people. The National Conference of State Legislatures says they can push out native species, which can alter entire ecosystems and drive up costs for the communities or individual homeowners trying to control them. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources also notes that invasive species spread very quickly in forests and wetlands, which results in fewer native plants in these areas.

Occoquan's Snakehead Roundup is an example of a community coming together to address invasive species in a hands-on way. Like anglers targeting fish that harm the river, homeowners can make similar choices by planting native yards that protect pollinators and conserve resources. A healthier ecosystem and less costly maintenance are the goals as efforts are more than just fishing or gardening, but they are protecting the future of the environment.

