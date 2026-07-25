South African family fears a mamba in the bedroom, then rescuers find a cobra in the bed

"They watched where it went, closed the door, and waited for us."

A late-night snake scare in South Africa turned even more alarming after a family in Mariannhill who thought a black mamba had entered a bedroom discovered the animal was still inside the house — and hiding in the bed.

While the incident ended safely, it offered a stark reminder of how quickly wildlife encounters can become dangerous when animals and people are pushed into closer shared spaces.

What happened?

Snake catcher Nick Evans and fellow rescuer Dr. Carla Goede were called to Luganda, Mariannhill, after residents said a snake they believed to be a black mamba had gone into a bedroom, according to The Witness.

When the rescuers arrived, Evans said, "We walked down, opened the room cautiously, and got hit with the smell of Jeye's Fluid, Ship Bosh or dip, a toxic drain cleaner often used to repel snakes."

He added that the homeowner assured them the family had not poured it on the animal or tried to beat it, and he praised them for staying calm.

The bedroom was difficult to search because it was crammed with belongings while one family member was moving. After nearly an hour, Evans and Goede decided the snake had probably reached the roof space and was no longer in the house, according to The Witness.

But minutes later, the homeowner called back: "It's here! It's in the bed!"

When they returned, Goede found the snake and determined it was not a mamba but an approximately two-and-a-half-foot-long Mozambique Spitting Cobra. It moved behind the bed and near a cupboard before Goede used tongs to secure it and put it into a bucket, per The Witness.

Why does it matter?

The highly venomous snake was hiding in a bed. Because bites from this species commonly happen there, Evans called it "probably the worst snake you want in your bed." Homes, roads, and cluttered living spaces can overlap with wildlife habitat, and animals can end up sheltering in dark, quiet, or crowded parts of houses.

Using harsh chemicals or trying to kill a snake can escalate the danger for both people and animals. In this case, the family's patience likely helped keep the encounter from ending badly.

What's being done?

After the second call, Goede and Evans returned and removed the cobra safely without harming it or anyone in the home.

Evans also said, according to The Witness, that a resident lent Goede sunglasses because she lacked protective glasses or a visor, which is important with a spitting cobra.

The family kept track of where the snake went and called for help. Evans said that the family was already knowledgeable about snakes and did not plan to hurt the reptile: "They watched where it went, closed the door, and waited for us. That's all we want people to do."

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