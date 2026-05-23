Tiny snake found alive in discarded chewing gum sparks rescue scramble: 'I want to get it out without hurting it'

"We let him do most of the work."

A tiny snake trapped in a wad of discarded chewing gum has sparked urgent discussion online after a passerby posted that the animal was "still alive" and asked for help removing it safely.

In a post in the Reddit forum r/snakes, the original poster said they had found "this tiny little guy stuck in a piece of chewing gum that someone left on the ground" and were trying to help before their mom arrived to pick them up.

"I don't [have] a lot of time and I want to get it out without hurting it," the poster added, prompting a wave of responses from commenters focused on keeping the snake alive while avoiding further injury.

One commenter suggested checking ahnow.org to locate a nearby rescue and recommended remembering exactly where the snake was found so it could be returned to its habitat if it recovered.

Fortunately, the OP responded, saying that their mom helped them meticulously remove 99% of the gum.



"We let him do most of the work, allowing him to wriggle out so that we wouldn't hurt him. He seemed to realize that we were helping after a while and was pretty chill despite his situation," they wrote.

The distressing scene highlights how even small pieces of litter can become life-threatening hazards for wildlife.

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Discarded gum may seem harmless compared to larger forms of trash, but sticky litter can trap small creatures, limit movement, and leave them vulnerable to dehydration, starvation, predators, or injury during rescue attempts. For tiny snakes and other small animals, even a single piece can become a serious threat.

If you find a wild animal trapped in a precarious situation, the safest move is to contact a wildlife rehabilitator or rescue organization as quickly as possible. Small animals can be injured easily, and even well-meaning rescue attempts can make things worse if the substance is pulled off too quickly.

Commenters on the post were thrilled to learn that the snake was eventually freed.

"Holy moly, good on you for getting the little guy out! I'm happy to hear this. You and your mom sound like such kind, caring people," wrote one user.

Another said, "Being the kind of people who are willing to show a little kindness goes a long way."

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