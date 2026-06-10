Venomous snake found curled up in laundry basket after sneaking into home through open door

In places where homes overlap with snake territory, even something as simple as an open door can become a point of entry.

Sometimes a wildlife video is amusing at first glance — until the reality of how dangerous the animal is sinks in.

That was the case in Queensland, Australia, where a snake catcher discovered a highly venomous intruder inside a home's laundry basket, UPI reported.

What happened?

The call brought Summer Woolston — a snake catcher and social media manager for Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 — to a residence in Cashmere, where a snake had slipped in through an open door.

After entering the house, the reptile eventually wound up in a laundry basket.

In the video, Woolston carefully uses protective gear and a hook to remove the snake from the basket and place it into a bag for transport.

The team leaned into the odd setting with humor, writing that the snake apparently "wanted to do some washing," and the video captures Woolston asking, "What are you doing in the laundry basket, sir?"

Why does it matter?

In places where homes overlap with snake territory, even something as simple as an open door can become a point of entry.

Venomous snakes inside homes can pose an immediate danger to residents, pets, and anyone who tries to remove them without training.

These animals are often looking for shelter, shade, or a way through a landscape altered by human activity. While they're seldom aggressive, they can get defensive if cornered, and can cause real harm if they feel threatened, particularly by attempts to remove them from cozy corners they may have uncovered.

What are people saying?

The rescue group joked that the snake "wanted to do some washing."

The post noted that the situation ended safely for the animal, saying it was "relocated into a beautiful habitat for it to explore."

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