Customs officials make shocking discovery after spotting unusual movement in passenger's bag — here's what was hidden inside

Invasive species can have devastating effects on ecosystems. When smugglers bring an animal or plant life that is not native to local environments, it can have catastrophic ramifications.

What's happening?

Authorities in India recently prevented one such smuggler from wreaking havoc in their country. Customs officials encountered a huge surprise when they noticed strange movement in a passenger's bag.

Upon inspection, they discovered 36 exotic reptiles, according to a Press Trust of India report published by the Deccan Herald. A man traveling from Bangkok was trying to smuggle 28 live orange-bearded dragons, two dead orange-bearded dragons, and six white iguanas into the country.

He was swiftly detained. The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, an animal rescue team, was tasked with safely and humanely caring for the animals until they could be properly deported under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. Both comprehensive laws and agreements were designed to protect animals from illegal trade and trafficking.

Why is preventing illegal smuggling important?

One of the most important aspects of our environment is biodiversity. Biodiversity is the mixture of everything from plants and animals to genes and bacteria that interact to keep our ecosystems humming.

Healthy biodiversity is essential to our food supply, the production of certain medicines, and is even responsible for stable climates and economic growth.

But invasive species can alter the natural biodiversity that has formed over millions of years of evolution. When a species is introduced, it can destroy habitats and prey on native local species. This can alter the entire food chain and disrupt the local climate.

Unfortunately, it is not unusual for smugglers to try to skirt the laws that were designed not only to protect animals, but also humans.

It was recently reported that a growing network of smugglers is using legitimate transfers between zoos and rehabilitation centers to profit illegally. And much like the bearded-dragon smuggler in India, potential smugglers are routinely apprehended at ports of entry.

For example, earlier this year, a couple tried to bring an endangered spider monkey into the United States from Mexico.

What's being done about smuggling?

The key to fighting illegal smuggling is to have strict laws in place. It is equally important to have strong enforcement mechanisms.

Governments need to fund the proper law enforcement agencies so they have both the means and ability to prevent illegal smuggling.

Another way to fight the practice is through education. Clearly explaining to the general public the importance of biodiversity and the threats invasive species pose will help stop smuggling operations before they can even start.

