Customs officials make alarming discovery inside man's luggage: 'He attempted this act for monetary benefits'

A recent case at the Mumbai airport involved several species, none of which should have been transported internationally, The Free Press Journal reported.

What's happening?

In July, customs officials at the Mumbai airport arrested a 32-year-old passenger named Suhail Ahmed, a resident of Bengaluru, based on a tip they had received. In his green suitcase, they found several prohibited species: two Sumatran striped rabbits, one Indochinese box turtle, and a great-billed parrot, which had died during the trip.

The accused smuggler later made a voluntary statement in which he admitted to "knowledge, possession, handling, concealing, smuggling and recovery of the seized animals," according to The Free Press Journal.

"He also admitted that on the instruction of unknown person he was supposed to deliver the said seized goods to some unknown person out side of Mumbai Airport," said a source in Customs, according to The Free Press Journal.

"He also admitted that he attempted this act for monetary benefits. Investigation conducted so far has indicate that larger syndicate may [be involved] in the smuggling of the Wildlife Species. The details [of] accomplices of the accused, are yet to be ascertained. Persistent efforts are on to get the details of these accomplices."

Why is wildlife trafficking a problem?

First of all, when wildlife traffickers are allowed to operate, rare, endangered, and sometimes even dangerous animals are snatched from the wild and brought across borders to be used as pets, displayed in private zoos, or sometimes killed.

This practice diminishes the populations of those animals in the wild, threatening the survival of the species and the health of the ecosystems that depend on them. The animals themselves are often abused and neglected, resulting in suffering, illness, and death, as illustrated by the parrot in this case.

Meanwhile, bringing animals to new areas also has risks. If they escape or are released, they can become invasive in the new environments, destroying the new ecosystems they're introduced to.

They may also carry new diseases to these areas, all the more so because smugglers are less concerned about the health of the animals than experts transporting animals through above-board means and aren't subject to the same quarantines and inspections.

This ecosystem damage rebounds on humans, including those who make their living from wild areas, those who enjoy the wilderness, and those who rely on these areas for food.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Moving endangered animals across borders isn't just illegal; it's also harmful to the animals and to the environments at both ends of the trip. Officials work tirelessly to prevent this type of smuggling.

Around the world, customs officials are on the lookout for individuals transporting animals illegally. For example, last year, officials arrested a group transporting almost 90 animals to Mumbai.

