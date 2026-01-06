Inspectors uncover massive surge in concerning cargo on train routes: 'A tip was received'

Authorities suspect that this latest operation is part of a larger pattern.

Indian authorities recently intercepted the illegal smuggling of hundreds of softshell turtles aboard a Farakka Express train bound for Bengal in late December.

What's happening?

After being alerted to a potential wildlife trafficking operation along the route from Sahibganj to Bengal, the Railway Protection Force arrested three smuggling perpetrators found with 662 hatchling turtles concealed in their luggage.

"A tip was received about suspected smuggling along the route. … RPF teams recovered 22 bags stuffed with over 662 small turtles by the time the train reached Barharwa," one RPF officer told The Times of India.

Authorities suspect that this latest operation is part of a larger pattern in which these softshell turtles are smuggled for meat.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Trafficking acts like these forcibly displace species from one location to another — often to regions in which they are not native. On top of unbalancing the ecosystems into which they're dropped and disrupting predator-prey ratios, smuggled wildlife can become invasive, outcompeting native species for their space and resources and spreading at unprecedented rates.

That's if they survive the trafficking process. Many smuggled creatures, like the aforementioned turtle hatchlings, are crammed into uncomfortable, unsanitary, and physically strenuous conditions along their journey, leaving them unwell, injured, or worse by the end. Others are trafficked specifically for harvesting and don't survive the ordeal.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The International Fund for Animal Welfare reported that wildlife trafficking is second only to habitat destruction when it comes to endangering global biodiversity.

What's being done about it?

Around the world, protective forces like India's RPF are working to intercept acts of smuggling and enforce regional laws on the matter — hopefully helping deter similar operations in the future. Many of these organizations respond well to bystander alerts, so make sure to report any suspicious behavior to local authorities.

In the long run, however, wildlife conservation efforts can make a difference at any scale. While there are many ways to get involved on the ground with local conservation groups, you can also start simple with basic lifestyle upgrades that help preserve our natural resources and support a safe, healthy planet, like going plastic-free and choosing energy-efficient home appliances.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.