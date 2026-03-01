Onlooker captures video of tourist's dangerous behavior near wild animal: 'Almost as if rules don't apply to these people'

"This, unfortunately, happens more than you could imagine."

A video showing a woman standing entirely too close to a bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park ignited frustration online, with viewers calling out yet another dangerous example of ignoring wildlife safety rules.

The footage, shared on Instagram by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), revealed a woman standing within a fenced-off area near a black bear. The caption reads, "That girl in the blue was literally 10 feet away and the bear was walking toward her."

Park officials consistently advise visitors to stay at least 150 feet away from bears and never cross barriers or approach wildlife. Rangers also stress the importance of storing food properly, hiking in groups, carrying bear spray, and avoiding items that can attract animals.

Beyond putting herself at risk, this person created a situation that could have deadly consequences for the animal. When wildlife becomes used to humans or harms or injures someone — even if provoked — authorities may be forced to relocate or euthanize the animal. What starts as a social media moment can end with irreversible harm to an already vulnerable ecosystem.

Unfortunately, incidents of tourists crossing barriers or dangerously approaching wildlife aren't rare. This one is just another example of the massive problem in national parks, where visitors prioritize getting close-up photos over following safety protocols that are designed to protect everyone — including the animals.

Respecting these boundaries ensures that visitors and wildlife can coexist safely in these shared spaces.

Commenters didn't shy away from sharing their thoughts.

"It's almost as if rules don't apply to these people. Pretty sure they think they're above them," one person wrote.

Another said: "Having lived in this area my entire life, I can say this, unfortunately, happens more than you could imagine. Witnessed a mom drag her screaming 5yo over and place her between two bear cubs to get the perfect picture. Heartbreaking on a lot of levels."

"Trouble is (as I just experienced last month in another nat forest) a tourist does something stupid, the animal reacts, and guess who gets euthanized? We wouldn't have to have so many regulations if people exercised reason and consideration," a third commenter added.

