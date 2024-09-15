Rare 'prehistoric' ray captured during student expedition: 'We're starting to see the animals on a more regular basis'

When hunting for something rare, people often refer to the desired find as a "white whale" — a reference to the eponymous creature in the novel Moby Dick.

But it was another marine animal that professor Jim Gelsleichter from the University of North Florida had been hoping to see with his students for 16 years, and he finally found one in St. Marys River, which stretches through Georgia to Florida.

As USA Today detailed, the group managed to snag an endangered smalltooth sawfish for observation while surveying the stretch of water — it was, of course, set free later on.

The sawfish is a type of ray closely related to sharks, and it's easily identified by its hedge-trimmer-like snout.









The animal is considered by some as "prehistoric," according to the publication, as fossil evidence traces it back to ancient species.

But despite proving to be a survivor, the creature is now at serious risk, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listing habitat loss and accidental capture as reasons for its decline. Meanwhile, rising ocean temperatures and extreme weather events — a result of human-caused global heating — have also put populations at risk.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Recovery efforts are beginning to show success, though, with the NOAA's Sawfish Recovery Team putting in two decades of work. Around 100 sawfish have now been tagged, while sawfish pups have been spotted in Tampa Bay.

"The protections we'd provided seemed to be reversing (the decline)," Gelsleichter said. "We're starting to see the animals on a more regular basis like we used to."

Sawfish are also having to deal with a mystery disease, with 54 confirmed dead from the illness between January and August 2024, according to research professor Dean Grubbs of the Florida State University's Coastal and Marine Laboratory.

However, the sighting of a healthy sawfish was a huge source of good news for Gelsleichter and a remarkable moment for his students.

"I can't even describe it," he told USA Today. "For these undergraduates to get a chance to see something like this is the part of it I love the most."

In addition to being a remarkable species that would be devastating to lose, sawfish also play a role in ecosystem management. According to Wild for Life, they help move ocean-floor sediment, which unearths organisms that other marine life can feed on.

The knock-on effects of their absence could be profound, which is why it's so important to try to reverse sawfish decline.

Since they are impacted by a changing climate, making efforts to reduce our production of planet-warming pollution can help. Whether that's a small change like eating more plant-based meals or a larger one like investing in domestic solar power, we can begin these conservation efforts at home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.