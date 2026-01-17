Officials ask public for help as harmful creatures spread in lake: 'Can have detrimental impacts'

A non-native fish species has taken up residence in a lakefront area in Canada, threatening local populations of endangered salmon.

What's happening?

The smallmouth bass, a popular sporting fish, is native to various regions of the United States, including the Great Lakes, Hudson Bay, and certain Mississippi River basins.

But it's invasive in the Canadian province of British Columbia, where the Vancouver Sun recently reported an uptick of smallmouth bass. A burgeoning population has emerged there in Cultus Lake.

Area conservation officials believe several instances of transporting and releasing the bass into the lake may date back to at least 2017. But they are not sure how the fish actually ended up there.

Why is the management of invasive species important?

Invasive species such as smallmouth bass can pose grave threats to resident flora and fauna.

In their habitats of origin, existing controls on population, such as natural predators, tend to maintain a well-balanced ecosystem. But when they are introduced to new areas — which may happen through human activities such as tourism or trade — invasive species can outcompete residents for vital resources, like nutrients and shelter. When that happens, invasive populations can skyrocket and quickly upend the equilibrium of a richly biodiverse habitat.

In Cultus Lake, smallmouth bass are further threatening already endangered sockeye salmon by eating their young. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the Pygmy sculpin is being similarly threatened, demonstrating how human activity can disrupt the fates of countless species.

"Transporting or releasing invasive species is illegal and can have detrimental impacts on the environment, fish, and wildlife," said Sergeant Todd Hunter, a spokesperson for the service's aquatic invasive species unit, in a statement, per the Vancouver Sun.

What's being done about invasive smallmouth bass?

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is encouraging anyone with information about how the smallmouth bass may have gotten into Cultus Lake to notify them.

"We're hoping someone has information that can help advance our investigation — even small details can make a big difference," Hunter said.

Sharing information can help combat the spread of an invasive species and prevent it from happening in the first place. If the conservation service can learn how the bass were first introduced, they may be able to help locals and visitors prevent any future introductions.

