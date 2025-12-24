Officials issue warning about troubling tourism trend: 'Hides immense suffering'

"They are not physiologically suited for this."

Tens of thousands of sloths are illegally trafficked, with many of them dying in the process, but officials are determined to save these species.

What's happening?

Mongabay News reported on the growing crisis, and Brazil, Costa Rica, and Panama's mission to add two sloth species to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora agreement. One species has seen a population decline of 28% in the last 42 years.

The sloths are frequently trafficked from these three countries, and many tourist attractions exploit the slow-moving creatures. One article identified nearly 250 attractions in Latin America where people can interact with and even purchase sloths.

Many of these attractions encourage tourists to come take selfies with the sloths, creating a viral trend that's killing these creatures. According to the Stop Animal Selfies campaign, taking selfies with sloths is cruel and dangerous.

Biologist and strategic research leader at Canopy, Neil D'Cruze, told Mongabay News, "That 'smile' hides immense suffering … These animals undergo extreme stress when they are handled, confined or exposed to noisy crowds. They are not physiologically suited for this type of treatment."

Why is sloth trafficking and tourism so alarming?

According to Tinka Plese, a sloth recovery expert in Colombia, about 99% of young sloths that are trafficked do not survive. However, the sloths can also hurt humans when they feel threatened. They may scratch or bite people, possibly spreading contagions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

When sloths are removed from their natural habitat, it disrupts their ecosystem. This affects a wide range of plant and animal species, disrupting food chains and endangering other wildlife.

Furthermore, when they're taken to new countries, they could introduce new diseases, deplete resources, or hurt native species. Trafficking and exploiting these animals doesn't only hurt them. It hurts other animals, plants, people, and the planet.

How can we protect sloths?

Thankfully, many are working to protect these sloths. They could soon be added to the CITES agreement, increasing their protections.

Plese reported that her team has helped rescue as many as 120 sloths in a year. She believes that a rise in public awareness campaigns and animal trafficker arrests has reduced sloth trafficking.

To protect these sloths, it's crucial to condemn harmful trends like "sloth selfies." Don't like, share, or participate in these kinds of social media posts.

Deforestation, pollution, and the Earth's rising temperature are also major threats to sloths. By consuming less, shopping for sustainable products, and supporting responsible brands, you can create a safer, cooler future for these creatures.

As Plese highlighted, awareness is key. Educate yourself and others about the threat to sloths and discourage people from participating in trends and tourist activities that involve animals.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.