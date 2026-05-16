Video shows fearless sloth bear mother rise up and drive off Bengal tiger threatening her cub

A video of a brave sloth bear fending off a Bengal tiger to protect her cub is gaining attention online.

In the video shared on Reddit, a sloth bear mother steps between her cub and an approaching Bengal tiger before rearing up to make herself appear larger and more threatening. The tiger eventually retreats — a stunning display of maternal defense, but also a reminder that many large animals are now moving through increasingly stressed, fragmented habitats.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Tigers and sloth bears do naturally share habitat, so encounters such as this aren't unheard of. At the same time, researchers have found that habitat loss, shrinking forest corridors, road construction, and other forms of development can increase the likelihood of dangerous interactions by pushing animals into smaller areas and limiting their ability to avoid one another.

The video highlights just how protective and aggressive wildlife can be, especially when protecting their young.

This becomes especially important as the changing climate and human development reduce habitat and food sources. These changes are affecting everything from where animals roam and look for food and habitat to how stressed they are and their behavior to how likely human-wildlife encounters are.

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In this brave mom's battle with an equal foe, commenters offered plenty of insight and praise.

"Sloth bears have the heart and balls of honey badgers," one said. "Really aggressive and willing to stand up against predators much larger than themselves. I love these courageous animals."

"Fun fact, sloth bears have one of the highest rates of injuries to humans for exactly this reason," another added. "Having evolved around tigers, their default reaction to being surprised is to maul the shit out of whatever startled them."

"Scary animals to face if you're just on a walkabout in the woods," one more agreed.

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