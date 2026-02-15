Gardener shares video after spotting adorable scene in backyard: 'Beautiful'

Unannounced guests aren't always fun — but when it's a cute, cuddly, and harmless visitor, it feels like a gift from nature. One Redditor experienced such a moment, waking up to a friendly visitor in their backyard, and posted in the r/foxes subreddit.

"Sleeping fox," the OP posted above the attached video. They kept a polite distance so as to not startle the fox, zooming in on their visitor sleeping and enjoying the morning light in their backyard.

(click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

In follow-up videos, the OP shows themselves approaching the fox from afar in order to wake it gently to avoid frightening it with the lawn mower, as well as a clip of the fox exploring the backyard.

It's apparent that this fox felt comfortable to sleep in this yard because the homeowner gave it ample room to rest and plenty of tree coverage from predators. While the OP appears to have a monoculture lawn, if they upgraded to a native plant lawn, they would likely get much more local wildlife of all sizes and species.

Native plants can include small plants, like wildflowers that attract hummingbirds and bees, to large trees that can house squirrels and raccoons. Homeowners can also choose to xeriscape, which could bring more frogs, lizards, birds, and bats that feed on the insects attracted to the wildflowers.

If homeowners switch from a monoculture lawn to a native plant yard, they will save time and money in maintenance and water usage and can create a thriving ecosystem in their own backyard.

The commenters were equally delighted by the sight of the fox.

"What a beautiful fox," one commented.

"Eepy babyyyyy," another kindly wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.