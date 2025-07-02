14-year-old wows lawmakers with bold request: 'We are the ones who are going to have to speak out'

"It's basically our issue that we have to address."

At just 14, Nicolina Pappas is already helping shape environmental policy. The Illinois teen just got her state to recognize a new event: "Skip the Plastic Day."

Pappas' goal is to get restaurants to stop automatically handing out plastic straws and utensils. And it all started with an effort she launched when she was 8 years old.

This spring, according to local station KWQC, state lawmakers approved her idea to create the plastic-use awareness day, now to be officially recognized every year on April 1. On that day, restaurants are encouraged to give out plastic utensils and straws only if a customer asks for them.

Pappas came up with the plan after years of talking to people about plastic waste.

As a part of her early efforts to protect wildlife from plastic hazards, she founded Nicolina's Turtle Co., selling reusable straws and pouches and then donating the profits to sea turtle conservation groups. She's raised more than $15,000 so far and built a network of over 3,000 "Skip the Plastic" ambassadors.

Pappas also gives school presentations, runs cleanups, and encourages other kids to get involved. "We are the ones who are going to have to speak out. We are the ones that have to speak for future generations right now, and it's basically our issue that we have to address," she told KWQC.

The environmental impact of her campaign could seem small to some, but it matters.

A study published in the journal Science in 2020 found that "78% of the plastic pollution problem can be solved by 2040 through the use of current knowledge and technologies." Further research based on studying hundreds of policies and tens of thousands of shoreline cleanups shows that plastic bag bans can lead to a drop in plastic litter by around 25% to 47%.

Not handing out straws or utensils unless someone asks can add up when enough restaurants take part.

Pappas' approach has involved starting small where you are, working with what you have, talking to people, and proposing concrete change when you see a real opportunity. Whether that has meant asking a restaurant to cut back on plastic or collaborating with a local official, Pappas has done the work over the years and dived in to make a difference.

That's what makes her approach feel doable. If you're inspired to do something similar in your neighborhood, there are ways to take local action — with no age requirement.

