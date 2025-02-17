Generous donors give thousands of dollars to rebuild center destroyed by devastating storm: 'Blown away by the support'

A wildlife refuge in Alaska received a stunning surprise from generous donors after a powerful windstorm destroyed a shelter for Sitka black-tailed deer.

A fundraiser for the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center raised more than $30,000 less than two days after winds surpassing 80 mph swept through the area Jan. 6, demolishing the structure but fortunately harming none of the five resident deer, which found a permanent home at the shelter after being deemed unfit to survive in the wild.

According to Alaska Public Media, the 200-acre refuge, which cares for injured and orphaned animals, was "blown away by the support." The fundraiser surpassed its goal in merely 36 hours. The refuge expected to begin reconstruction of the shelter exactly one week after the event.

"Just super gracious for everyone's support in the help that we're now going to be able to immediately start building on Monday," said Sarah Howard, the conservation center's executive director. She also confirmed the deer were no worse for the wear, though perhaps shaken up.

"They're some of the friendliest animals we have on the property, but they're also very aware of their surroundings," Howard told Alaska Public Media. "I'm sure when this building started to creak and crack, that probably freaked them out quite a bit."

In addition to seeing Sitka black-tailed deer — the most hunted big-game species in the area, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game — visitors to the conservation center may spot reindeer, caribou, moose, porcupines, black bears, wolves, and more.

The center, which opened to the public in 1993, also focuses on environmental education, encouraging tourists to responsibly connect with and appreciate the natural world. That includes giving animals plenty of space when observing their behavior, as unsuspecting people around the country have found themselves at the wrong end of a creature's ire after getting too close.

"This shelter was essential for providing [the deer] a safe haven during harsh weather, an area for feeding, and a safe space for recovery after medical procedures," the center wrote. "... Your support will help provide them shelter, safety, and comfort for years to come. Thank you!"

