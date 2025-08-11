Botanist turns heads after bringing major species 'back from the dead': 'A once-in-a-century phenomenon'

We often underestimate the difference one person can make, especially when it comes to the environment. But a recent Mongabay article tells a story that turns that idea on its head.

In Sri Lanka, a determined botanist is transforming the future of plant conservation almost single-handedly, proving that one passionate individual can reshape an entire nation's understanding of its biodiversity.

Himesh Jayasinghe is a Sri Lankan civil engineer-turned-botanist and has quietly made one of the most remarkable contributions to biodiversity science in decades.

Working largely on his own across the island's remaining forest fragments, Jayasinghe has rediscovered more than 100 plant species once thought extinct, and identified over 200 previously unrecorded species, some entirely new to science. His discoveries have "brought back from the dead" species that were not found and recorded for over a century.

His discoveries, made between 2019 and 2025, have restored Sri Lanka's official floral records and offered a rare glimmer of hope in a world where biodiversity loss often feels irreversible. A local professor called Jayasinghe "a once-in-a-century phenomenon."

By venturing into remote mountaintops, treetops, and waterfalls, he's not only brought lost species back into the spotlight but also renewed faith in the power of individual action to drive conservation forward.

Jayasinghe's discoveries aren't just academic triumphs; they have real-world implications.

By identifying rare and previously unknown species, his work helps inform environmental policy, guiding decisions about land use, development, and protected areas. This means communities can benefit from more sustainable development and endangered ecosystems stand a better chance of survival.

The detailed documentation also equips local scientists, conservationists, and even schoolchildren with the knowledge to recognize and protect the natural heritage growing right in their own backyards.

Jayasinghe's work has drawn praise and admiration, with supporters commending him for his dedication and discoveries, offering messages like "Good work" and "My appreciation!"

