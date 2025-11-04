Experts issue warning after observing startling change in behavior of common pests: 'The insects are coming inside'

It's more than just a nuisance.

Singapore's world-famous reputation for cleanliness is being tested — by bugs. Experts have warned that heat-stressed insects and rodents are moving indoors in growing numbers as the tropical city-state endures record-breaking temperatures.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, even high-profile landmarks such as Changi Airport and Apple's flagship Marina Bay Sands store have seen plant infestations and disease outbreaks due to insect invasions.

"The insects are coming inside — to escape the heat," said Veera Sekaran, a botanist at the National University of Singapore.

Singapore's National Environment Agency reported nearly 5,400 rat burrows detected in the first half of 2025 — almost double last year's count. Average temperatures are also rising quickly: 2024 tied the city's warmest year on record, and by 2050, Singapore could experience up to 189 extremely hot days per year, compared to just 21 today.

Why is this important?

The growing number of pest infestations is more than just a nuisance — it's a warning sign. Scientists say it reflects a broader breakdown in ecological balance caused by heat stress, deforestation, and urban expansion.

As Singapore's temperatures rise at twice the global average rate, animals and insects are losing natural habitats and seeking refuge in artificial environments such as buildings and gardens.

At the same time, the boom in pest control — with over 430 licensed firms now operating across the island — may be creating new environmental challenges. The industry's reliance on chemical sprays and glue traps is taking a toll on local biodiversity.

Conservation group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society has reported rescuing thousands of non-target animals, including birds and snakes, from glue traps in recent years.

Experts warn that these short-term fixes risk worsening the ecological instability that drives pest outbreaks — while also harming protected species and companion animals.

What's being done about the infestations?

Singapore's government and local researchers are testing more sustainable approaches, such as Project Wolbachia, which uses bacteria to limit mosquito reproduction without pesticides. Conservationists are also urging better forest protection and urban greening to cool the city naturally and restore habitats for pollinators and predators.

For residents, supporting eco-friendly pest control — such as nontoxic deterrents, habitat restoration, and sealed waste disposal — can help reduce infestations without harming wildlife.

