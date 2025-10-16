Scientists issue warning that ancient US feature could completely vanish: 'We'll be the first to see'

Climate scientists are now sounding the alarm regarding the grim fate of glaciers in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

What's happening?

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, steadily rising global temperatures have inflicted severe damage on mountain glaciers, which are typically very sensitive to climate changes. Scientists have studied glaciers for years to understand past and future climate conditions better.

In a recent study, a team of climate researchers took a closer look at two of the largest glaciers in California's Sierra Nevada near Yosemite National Park. Despite persisting through the Holocene, or the current period since the last ice age, these mountain glaciers are now projected to vanish by 2100.

The researchers studied rocks recently uncovered by melting ice and measured carbon and beryllium levels that build up when rock is exposed to the atmosphere. Their results revealed that two of California's largest Sierra Nevada glaciers have been continuously covered by ice over the last 11,700 years, meaning they never fully disappeared, even during warmer periods.

Why is the loss of mountain glaciers important?

"We'll be the first to see the ice-free peaks. This has ecological implications for plants and animals. And it's a symbolic loss," said Andrew Jones, lead author of the study and a PhD student at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. "Climate change is very abstract, but these glaciers are tangible. They're iconic features of the American West."

According to the researchers, the rapid ice melt represents an "abrupt reversal of long-term glacier growth" in the last several thousand years. "We can really say now the glaciers have been around in the Sierra Nevada for at least 30,000 years," Jones added.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In January, the World Meteorological Organization confirmed that 2024 was the warmest year on record, playing a major role in glacier loss across the globe. The melting of mountain glaciers can have significant and far-reaching impacts that can greatly reshape our planet. This includes further sea level rise, contributing to increased coastal erosion and stronger storm surges.

As noted by Jones, glacier loss can also alter freshwater systems, potentially creating water shortages for agriculture and drinking water supplies downstream. "I think of glaciers as high-mountain water towers. When the glaciers are gone, you will lose that bit of remaining water," said Jones.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Around the globe, countries have increased their efforts to address rising temperatures and the impacts of our changing climate. This includes reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and cutting down on carbon emissions by transitioning to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy.

Other initiatives have sought to improve energy efficiency and protect our vulnerable natural resources. As communities face a growing list of climate concerns today, many are adapting to impacts from extreme weather events by enacting strategies such as early warning systems and more resilient infrastructure.



How often do you feel hopeful about the future of the planet when you read news stories or watch entertainment content? Often 😇 Sometimes 🫤 Rarely 😢 Never 😓 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.