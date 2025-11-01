Experts stunned after spotting rare creatures for first time in decades: 'It's just been a complete transformation'

Bumblebee experts in England are celebrating a rise in the population of one of the country's rarest bumblebees. The Bumblebee Conservation Trust has recorded sightings of the shrill carder bee for at least two consecutive years in southeast Kent after more than a decade without sightings, the BBC reported.

Improved conservation efforts, including the planting of flowering plants that bloom across a range of seasons, aided the recovery.

According to the BBC, the trust's Nikki Gammans emphasized the importance of flower-friendly gardens such as that of Jaqui Bamford of Romney Marsh, who transformed a barren field into a flower-rich meadow with ponds. Bamford said: "It was pretty much a barren area, but now it's gorgeous because there are lots and lots of different perennials. It's just been a complete transformation."

Bumblebees play a vital role in pollinating plants used in food production, not to mention the many wild plant varieties that rely on them. Insects are crucial for maintaining ecosystems and pollinating three-quarters of all food crops, according to Our World in Data.

Yet pesticide use, habitat loss, and the changing climate have led to significant declines in insect populations. The U.N. Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services pollinator assessment estimated about 40% of invertebrate pollinator species are at risk of extinction. Public involvement in planting flowers and supporting conservation efforts is crucial, as many bumblebee species are declining.

Following ideal conditions for insect populations in 2025, plants and pollinators bounced back from last year's struggles in England, but experts at Butterfly Conservation and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust noted that sightings remained average. Also, last year's Bugs Matter survey from Buglife and Kent Wildlife Trust found that the number of flying insects has dropped 63% since 2021. Ongoing efforts are needed to help populations continue to recover.

On the positive side, scientists monitoring bee populations recently discovered an entirely new bee species, and the public is getting involved in bee research using new apps.

On the positive side, scientists monitoring bee populations recently discovered an entirely new bee species, and the public is getting involved in bee research using new apps.