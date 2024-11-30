  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists discover evidence of prehistoric species for the first time in decades — here's why it matters

"I can't really overstate how powerful this … is."

by Mike Taylor
"I can't really overstate how powerful this ... is."

Photo Credit: iStock

An ancient fish, the shortnose sturgeon, was found to be living in an area where it hasn't been spotted in decades.

Scientists this summer discovered traces of the fish — which has been around for 70 million years — in the Connecticut River, Vermont Public reported in October. The environmental DNA samples came from between the Turners Falls Dam in Massachusetts and the Bellows Falls Dam on the Vermont-New Hampshire border, about 40 miles north.  

"It's not just one fish," Kate Buckman of the Connecticut River Conservancy said. "We can say it's not just one fish, but we can't give you a number."

The process used to detect the fish was involved. James Garner, a doctoral candidate at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, free-dived to the bottom of the river to collect water in bottles, hoping to capture just a cell or portion of a cell from the sturgeon. He returned to the surface to hand off the samples to Buckman — over and over again.

That's all the genetic material it took to identify the species.

"I can't really overstate how powerful this technique is," Garner told Vermont Public.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

The research team spent weeks trolling the depths where the sturgeon eat, and it analyzed samples from other expeditions, too. If they turn up enough evidence, they can estimate the population and distribution of the sturgeon.

The creatures have been around since the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed Earth and the climate was much warmer, as the Natural History Museum explained. The Western Interior Seaway also split North America in two back then.

The shortnose sturgeon lives 30 years, reaches 4 1/2 feet in length, and weighs 50 pounds, per NOAA Fisheries. They were overfished by the late 1800s, and habitat loss, water pollution, and dam construction, among other stressors, have contributed to their disappearance from certain waterways.

Shortnose sturgeon have five rows of bony plates along their bodies and four whisker-like barbels on their snout. They are an endangered species, and conservationists are working to protect their habitats. That could be especially important in this stretch of the Connecticut River in southern Vermont, where the primitive fish have only been observed anecdotally for years — but never confirmed.

"If we aren't acknowledging that the fish are there in the first place, none of that gets put into play," Buckman told Vermont Public.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x