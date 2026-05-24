Shell under fire as some investors remain uneasy about company's long-term vision

"It is easy to be distracted by temporary profits and lose sight of the long term."

Shell is facing renewed pressure from investors over whether its oil-and-gas-heavy strategy can hold up as the global economy steadily shifts toward cleaner energy.

At the company's annual general meeting in London, a climate-focused shareholder resolution drew a double-digit protest vote, signaling that some investors are increasingly uneasy about the company's long-term vision.

What's happening?

According to the Hereford Times, a coalition of 21 institutional investors organized by the Dutch campaign group Follow This asked Shell to publish a strategy explaining how it would create shareholder value if fossil fuel demand declines over time.

Provisional figures indicate the proposal received 12.7% support at the meeting. For context, that fell below support levels seen for similar climate resolutions in recent years, including 20.6% in 2025 and a high of 30.5% in 2021, according to the Hereford Times. Campaigners said the result still reflects meaningful concern within Shell's investor base.

Shell's board nudged shareholders to vote against the measure, arguing that the topic is already addressed in existing reports and that additional disclosure would add costs, the Hereford Times noted.

The company also defended its current strategy.

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"Where demand rises, our determination is to help meet it," chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie said, according to the publication. "Where the energy system is ready to change, we are ready to move with it."

Why does it matter?

The vote reflects a larger question hanging over fossil fuel companies. What happens if demand declines structurally, not just temporarily, as clean energy becomes more widespread and cost-competitive?

That risk extends beyond Shell itself. It matters for everyday investors, workers, and communities tied to the company's future performance.

In the short term, Israel and America's war on Iran is translating to major profits for Shell as a result of surging oil prices, according to the outlet. Still, that sort of positive performance could become a mirage in future years as clean energy takes hold.

Follow This founder Mark van Baal identified Shell's 66% dividend cut during the 2020 pandemic as a warning sign. He argued a long-term decline in fossil fuel demand could prove even more difficult to manage and was worth more consideration than Shell is giving it.

This view of fossil fuel-heavy investments exposes their vulnerability. Businesses tied to the cleaner economy may be better positioned for resilience and long-term growth.

What's being done?

Investor pressure remains one of the main ways shareholders are pushing for change. Even though the Shell resolution failed, lingering double-digit support shows that scrutiny is continuing over whether major oil companies are adequately preparing for a lower-carbon economy.

Shareholders also pressed Shell on climate targets, pollution cuts, and its continued investment in new oil and gas projects, as the Hereford Times reported.

Outside the meeting, protest group Fossil Fuel London staged a demonstration at Shell's headquarters, saying it wanted to draw attention to communities in the Philippines and Niger Delta that are facing environmental fallout, the outlet noted.

That brings into focus some of the other downsides of polluting industries like oil and gas. A larger reckoning might be coming in terms of not just unpredictable market forces, but also potential litigation.

"It is easy to be distracted by temporary profits and lose sight of the long term," van Baal cautioned investors, according to the Hereford Times.

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