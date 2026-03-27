Local issues warning after sharing photo of shark near popular park: 'Maybe avoid swimming'

"This alert is now for all humans and pets."

One Redditor shared an incident alert about a shark sighting to make sure people didn't take a dip in dangerous waters.

In a post to the r/brisbane subreddit, they detailed the shark sighting in Kedron Brook near Kalinga Park in Brisbane, Australia. The post originated on Facebook and was shared by the Brisbane Incident Alerts account.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Two photos of the shark in the murky water were included. The caption of the Reddit post said, "This is simply a public awareness notice for anyone who takes their dogs to Kedron Brook, particularly around Kalinga Park, and allows them to swim in the water. There have been several shark sightings reported over the past couple of days."

In an update, the poster stated: "Apparently people are also swimming in Kedron Brook, this alert is now for all humans and pets. Maybe avoid swimming in these waters."

The post didn't specify what kind of shark is in the water, but many people agreed that it's best to stay away from the area. Kedron Park is a long corridor that runs from Brisbane Forest Park to Moreton Bay. The shark likely entered the waterway through Moreton Bay, but sharks are not common in the brook.

Sharks do not usually attack humans unless provoked, but you never know what might make the animal feel threatened. These sighting reports also come on the heels of an increase in shark bites throughout Australia. There were a shocking four shark-human incidents over a 48-hour period in January.

Someone theorized why a shark would end up in this waterway, saying: "Think people need to understand that they can travel hundred of KMs in inland rivers. Many say females come in to have their babies as they have a higher chance of surviving in the rivers when they're young before they swim back out to the ocean."

One person left a pointed comment on the Facebook post, saying, "It's crazy how we fish all of their food and then go swimming in their dining room and complain when they bite us lol."

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