Swimmers at Hawaiʻi's Electric Beach told to stay out after 7-foot shark appears near shore

When human infrastructure affects where wildlife gathers, encounters can become more likely.

Lifeguards told Hawaiʻi beachgoers to avoid the water on the afternoon of Saturday, June 6, after a shark was spotted near Kahe Point, one of Oʻahu's best-known places for swimming and snorkeling.

Officials said the shark did not appear aggressive, but they still urged caution at the site also known as Electric Beach.

What happened?

According to KITV, Honolulu Ocean Safety issued an alert at 1:10 p.m. after a 6- to 7-foot shark was seen near the power plant flumes at Kahe Point in West Oahu.

Signs warning beach visitors, including swimmers and snorkelers, were posted soon after the sighting, though the shark was classified as "non-aggressive." Officials said people should stay out of the water and check with lifeguards for the latest ocean conditions before going in.

Why does it matter?

The nearby power plant is the reason for Electric Beach's nickname, as it releases warm water into the area, according to Hawaiʻi Guide. That discharge changes local conditions and helps attract marine visitors.

The rapid expansion of human development has also been attributed to changes in animal behavior, potentially making them more comfortable with human activity and ultimately contributing to more encounters.

Beaches and other natural spaces should be treated as living ecosystems, and with the understanding that wildlife will be present and should be left undisturbed.

What can I do?

Officials advised beachgoers to follow posted warnings and lifeguard instructions and to stay out of the water until the advisory is lifted.

People who see or encounter a shark were asked to notify Ocean Safety or call 911. Maintaining a safe distance from wild animals and giving them their proper space is also best practice in similar scenarios.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.