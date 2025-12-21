  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities intercept shocking contraband worth more than $10 million: 'Action must be taken before it's too late'

The entire trade industry is estimated to be valued at $550 million annually.

by Simon Sage
Peruvian authorities have seized a shipment of 10,000 shark fins, valued at $11.2 million, bound for China.

Photo Credit: iStock

Law enforcement authorities have confiscated a massive haul of valuable animal parts, according to CBS

What's happening?

Peruvian authorities have seized a shipment of 10,000 shark fins bound for China. The fins came from threatened blue sharks, pelagic thresher sharks, and common thresher sharks, having been smuggled in from Ecuador. 

The shipment was valued at $11.2 million. The entire fin trade industry is estimated to be valued at around $550 million annually and kill 73 million sharks. 

Aside from poaching, sharks also face habitat degradation due to warming oceans, spurred by atmospheric pollution.  

Why is the shark fin trade concerning?

When a shark has had its fin cut off by poachers, it frequently bleeds to death even when released back into the ocean. Fish can pump water over their gills, but sharks must maintain forward movement to keep absorbing oxygen. By losing their fins and hampering their mobility, many sharks die from suffocation after being rereleased. The maiming also makes these sharks targets for predation. 

Sharks are vital apex predators, keeping prey populations in check, cycling nutrients for species further down the food chain, and their bodies even sequester carbon when they die. Some researchers posit that the disappearance of sharks could lead to the increasing collapse of coral reef ecosystems. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

What's being done about the shark fin industry?

Concerted protections leading to seizures, such as the latest in Peru, can deter would-be poachers, and multinational cooperation in further trade bans is ongoing. Other shark fin shipments have been recently intercepted in Thailand and Mexico.

Overharvesting, combined with slow repopulation rates among sharks, has conservationists worried that the demand for fins will lead to population collapses. 

"The billion-dollar fin and meat trade is driving the extinction of iconic shark and ray species. Now, more than ever, critical action must be taken before it's too late," Luke Warwick, director of Shark and Ray Conservation for the Wildlife Conservation Society, told CBS.

Do you think humans are doing enough to protect endangered animals?

Definitely 👍

Not at all 👎

Only for certain species 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x