Officials make jaw-dropping discovery after searching bags at airport — here's what they found

Officials from the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission seized almost 4,000 shark fins being smuggled through Ghana's international airport.

What's happening?

According to My Joy Online, 3,967 dried shark fins were discovered in 14 bags at the Swissport Cargo Centre at Kotoka International Airport in late December.

The fins weighed over 1,000 pounds, and they were estimated to be worth between $300,000 and $400,000.

The illegal shipment was en route to Mauritania, a country in northwest Africa. The Veterinary Services Directorate at KIA raised alarms about the shipment, prompting authorities to investigate the cargo declared as dried fish.

They found shark fins belonging to protected species, including blue sharks, common threshers, silky sharks, and hammerhead sharks. Blue sharks are often poached for their meat as well.

These species are protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Trade in these species is restricted, and these fins did not have the proper documentation and permits required under Ghana's Wildlife Resources Management Act of 2023.

The illegal items were put into the Forestry Commission's custody, and the prime suspect was sent to the Airport Police Station for questioning and potential prosecution.

Why is this shark fin seizure important?

These fins came from species that are listed as vulnerable, near threatened, or endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. The shark fin trade is a significant factor in the decline of countless shark species.

The illegal trade generated $1.5 billion between 2012 and 2019, per Oceanographic Magazine. They're mostly used to create shark fin soup, a delicacy in Asia and a highly controversial dish.

Finning practices are often cruel, as fishers will cut off the shark's fin and then throw the animal back into the water. However, they can't survive without their fins and eventually suffocate.

As apex predators, sharks are essential to the health of the oceans and aquatic ecosystems. Without them, smaller marine species could decimate oceanic vegetation and coral reefs, destroying fish habitats. This would threaten fish populations that humans rely on for food and livelihoods.

What's being done about the shark fin trade?

Many organizations and officials have made large strides in combating the illegal trade.

The Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2023 prohibits all possession, transport, and sale of shark fins, except for scientific purposes.

Groups like Shark Stewards, WildAid, and Shark Allies work to end illegal trade by educating the public, enhancing shark protections, and reducing demand for shark products.

Donating to these organizations, demanding more protections from government officials, and educating yourself and others on the importance of sharks can help fight shark finning.

