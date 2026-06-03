17-year-old boy trying to pull shark onto boat is bitten off Galveston coast; father applies tourniquet

The boat later lost power as they were trying to return to shore.

A Memorial Day trip off the Texas coast took a dangerous turn when a 17-year-old was bitten by a shark while aboard a recreational boat near Galveston.

The teen was injured while trying to haul the shark onto the boat. His father then reportedly applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding before rescuers arrived.

What's happening?

According to Fox Weather, the Coast Guard said watchstanders in Sector Houston-Galveston were notified around 3 p.m. by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office that three people, with the injured teen aboard, were on a boat headed for Galveston Yacht Basin.

The boat lost power near the Galveston South Jetties as it was returning to shore.

Coast Guard responders transferred the teenager and his father to their boat and brought them to their base in Galveston. Emergency medical personnel were waiting, and the teenager was later taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment.

He was in stable condition.

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What can boaters do to stay safe?

Avoid bringing wild predators onto a vessel without proper training and equipment, and keep a safe distance from stressed or struggling animals to reduce the risk of sudden, severe injuries.

Carrying a well-stocked first-aid kit, including bleeding-control supplies, and knowing how to use it can be vital in similar scenarios. In this case, the father's use of a tourniquet may have stabilized the teen before professional medical help arrived.

Checking a vessel's condition before heading offshore can prevent problems during an emergency.

A communication plan, location awareness, and the ability to quickly contact emergency responders may improve response times in offshore emergencies.

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