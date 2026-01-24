Officials investigate after swimmer is killed in suspected shark attack off US coast: 'They will hunt and they will patrol off these areas'

"We're clearly not on the menu."

The disappearance of a swimmer off the California coast is drawing attention to the growing overlap between local beaches and shifting marine wildlife patterns.

The case is prompting renewed focus on how a shifting climate is influencing dangerous human-wildlife encounters.

What's happening?

Authorities in Monterey Bay, California, are investigating after several tagged white sharks were recorded passing through the waters near Lovers Point. It is the same stretch of ocean where 55-year-old swimmer Erica Fox went missing in late December during what officials suspect was a fatal shark attack.

Marine biologist Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, said the rocky coastline attracts seals and sea lions, which are primary prey for white sharks.

"They will hunt and they will patrol off these areas where these animals congregate," Lowe observed.

Why are shark attacks concerning?

While shark attacks are considered extremely rare, it's important to understand why one might have happened in your community.

One key factor is a shifting climate, which is warming ocean waters and altering marine ecosystems.

Warming seas can shift shark ranges and prey distributions, pushing apex predators like white sharks into areas they historically frequented less often. They are increasingly seeking out cooler ocean temperatures and available food. This redistribution can bring sharks closer to shore and into zones where people swim.

Climate-driven habitat changes also affect the abundance and location of prey species, such as seals and fish. As prey move or change migration patterns in response to warming waters, sharks may expand their foraging areas to compensate for food shortages.

These shifts demonstrate how climate shifts ripple through food webs, potentially increasing the likelihood of human-wildlife encounters in coastal regions.

What can I do about shark attacks?

Given shark attacks are so rare, there's no need to panic if you're heading to the beach soon.

"We're clearly not on the menu," Lowe said. "Otherwise, people would be bitten and eaten all the time."

If you are worried, Lowe did advise that people heading to the beach and entering near-shore waters should be mindful of the times of year and locations where white sharks are more common.

Paying attention to the presence of prey animals, such as elephant seals, harbor seals and sea lions, can be extremely helpful to maintain your safety.

Meanwhile, reducing the production of planet-warming pollution is essential to slowing the rate of rising global temperatures and subsequent oceanic warming.

For example, swapping a gas-guzzling car for an electric vehicle can make a huge difference in cutting your personal polluting output, and it can even save you money in the long term.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.