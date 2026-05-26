Congress grills officials over sewage collapse blamed for one of the biggest spills in US history

A massive sewer pipe collapse near the Potomac River is drawing furious questions from Congress after more than 242 million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into the waterway.

According to Inside Climate News, members of a House oversight subcommittee grilled utility leaders and state officials over the January 19 collapse of part of the 72-inch Potomac Interceptor sewer line.

The University of Maryland's School of Public Health described the rupture as triggering "one of the largest sewage spills in U.S. history."

At the hearing, DC Water CEO David Gadis said the pipe had been weakened by "boulders that fell into the pipe." He also acknowledged that the utility had known since 2018 that boulders existed around parts of the line, though he said he did not understand the danger they posed to that section before the collapse.

Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey said the United States urgently needs repairs and upgrades to water systems, arguing that cutting federal support for clean water projects only raises the risk of more failures like this one.

"Rather than gutting our water infrastructure programs, we should be investing in them, so that instances like the Potomac Interceptor collapse are less common than they already are," Pallone said, per ICN. "But that's not what's happening with this president and this administration."

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Meanwhile, people living near the river are still dealing with the fallout. At a community meeting, residents described a lingering odor near the C&O Canal Towpath and raised concerns about when the water will be safe again for recreation.

Even though the spill did not contaminate the Washington region's drinking water — because the main intake sits upstream — lawmakers warned that the outcome could have been much worse. Representative Yvette Clarke of New York said that "luck played a large part in keeping D.C.'s drinking water safe."

DC Water said it has begun examining the full 54-mile Potomac Interceptor and is checking what lies above the pipe, using approaches including core drilling. Gadis told both residents and lawmakers that the utility is now taking a broader look at weak points along the line.

Jessica Kramer, EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Water, told the subcommittee there is "no question" the country is facing an aging infrastructure crisis, and she said the agency is focusing on vulnerability reviews and workforce renewal, according to ICN.

Local agencies are continuing cleanup efforts and public health communication, though some major questions remain unanswered.

Montgomery County officials said they still do not have enough data to say when the water will be safe again for recreation, even as some nearby land areas are considered safe to use.

"We're hopeful that we do not have another break like this one," Gadis said. "But there are no guarantees when dealing with aging infrastructure that's more than 60 years old."

As Clarke put it: "We cannot rely on luck."

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