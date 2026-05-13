Raw sewage from across the border is swamping one of California's richest beach towns

Raw sewage from the Tijuana River is fouling beaches in Coronado, California, forcing closures in one of the state's wealthiest and best-known coastal communities.

What should be a public asset for swimming, surfing, and tourism is instead becoming a health hazard for those who live nearby.

According to the Wall Street Journal, county officials in the San Diego area have urged people to stay out of the water near Coronado as sewage- and chemical-contaminated runoff reaches the shoreline. Warning signs posted along the beach caution that contact with the water may cause illness, and the pollution has affected waters near major attractions, including the luxurious Hotel del Coronado.

The contamination is largely linked to the Tijuana River, which brings untreated wastewater across the border before currents carry the pollution farther north along the Southern California coast. According to WSJ, up to 30 million gallons of sewage-tainted water may enter the Pacific Ocean daily from Tijuana.

This is not a new problem, but it has become more severe. In February, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the U.S. and Mexico were advancing a long-term response after signing an agreement in July 2025 that laid out infrastructure steps and a new timeline for cleanup projects through 2027, with one extending into 2028.

The fallout goes far beyond spoiled beach days. As the WSJ detailed, health experts have said exposure to polluted water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, while sewage-related air pollution can also cause headaches and breathing problems.

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said hydrogen sulfide linked to sewage can bother the eyes and airways and, at higher levels, may lead to more serious effects.

It also delays progress toward cleaner, more resilient neighborhoods. Polluted beaches undermine tourism, limit safe access to outdoor spaces, and damage public trust in basic infrastructure. The crisis has even disrupted Navy SEAL training at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

Federal officials have said the solution depends on major infrastructure upgrades and continued cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico. Under the 2025 agreement, Mexico is expected to put up its $93 million share and stay on schedule for priority work through 2027.

According to WSJ, more than $653 million has been allocated since 2020 to address the crisis, but delays have slowed progress. Zeldin said projects planned for 2026 and 2027, along with one in 2028, are intended to provide a longer-lasting solution that also accounts for growth and upkeep costs.

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