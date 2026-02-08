Officials take drastic actions as US region faces water supply crisis: 'We can cut back'

"We need a little bit of rain, that would be great."

One Florida community is asking its residents to dial back on their water usage as a lengthy drought grips the region.

What's happening?

As reported by Fox 13, the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board has voted to declare a modified Phase II "severe" water shortage following a significant decline to the district's water supply.

The declaration is the result of drought conditions throughout the region. Now, the SWFWMD is requiring all residents within the district to abide by one-day-per-week watering restrictions starting on February 8 and lasting until July 1.

In a press release, SWFWMD revealed that the district was mired in a 13-inch rainfall deficit compared to its 12-month average. To make matters worse, the district has also experienced below-average levels in many key water resources, including the region's aquifers, rivers, and lakes.

Why is the ongoing drought in Southwest Florida important?

Michelle Hopkins, the director of the Regulation Division at SWFWMD, summed up the problems plaguing the district.

"We need a little bit of rain, that would be great," Hopkins told Fox 13.

For now, the district is relying on residents to do their part. That means adjusting their water usage.

"We want to make sure you've got what you need for your own home," Hopkins added. "But we can cut back."

Rising global temperatures have played a large role in the increased frequency, intensity, and duration of droughts. This is due to higher levels of evaporation, forcing the atmosphere to pull more moisture from soil, plants, and bodies of water.

According to Fox 13, Tampa Bay Water, which supplies water to a number of counties in the SWFWMD, said its water reservoir is more than 30% below full capacity. Despite being able to hold up to 15 billion gallons of water, the reservoir currently sits at 9 billion.

What's being done about the recent water restrictions?

The SWFWMD noted in its press release that outdoor water use accounts for more than 50% of water usage by households. While a nice green lawn is a source of pride for some homeowners, adhering to the water restriction is important to ensure a healthy water supply for everyone.

Over time, prolonged droughts can wreak havoc on more than just lawns. Industries that rely on a steady supply of water could eventually run into difficulties maintaining their operations, leading to an economic downturn.

For now, officials in Florida are still optimistic that the water restrictions will prove to be effective.

"We just ask people to use only the water that you need," Warren Hogg, chief science officer at Tampa Bay Water, told Fox 13. "Please don't waste it inside or outside the house."

Hogg did acknowledge that the ongoing drought conditions may just stick around longer than anyone would like. However, it may just be a matter of time until some much-needed rain delivers relief to the region.

"We're still predicted to have low rainfall over the next few months," Hopkins added, per Fox 13. "We could hope to see an increase in that as we move into the rainy seasons."

