Scientist captures unprecedented footage of rare animal not seen in nearly a decade: 'You never know what you're going to see'

Researchers aboard a Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute vessel recently captured rare footage of a seven-armed octopus, offering a vivid reminder of how patient observation and careful environmental management can unlock new knowledge.

Senior scientist Steven Haddock spotted the elusive animal on November 6th, while piloting a remotely operated vehicle in Monterey Bay, an encounter so uncommon it had not been documented since 2017, reported Monterey County NOW.

As Haddock told the outlet, "You never know what you're going to see."

The octopus, Haliphron atlanticus, was observed nearly half a mile beneath the surface, calmly holding a jellyfish as it drifted through the deep. Though nicknamed the seven-armed octopus, males actually have eight arms, with one modified arm tucked away for reproduction.

Seeing the animal alive, intact, and behaving naturally was only possible because researchers could watch it in real time, rather than relying on nets that remove animals from their environment.

This kind of careful observation matters beyond scientific curiosity. Tools that allow experts to see animals where they live, whether deep-sea cameras or trail cameras on land, help researchers gauge population health, understand behavior, and document whether conservation or rehabilitation efforts are working.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

One shining example of this careful observation was when the BBC filmed a three-month-old wolverine in Alaska, and another when an Ocelot, a species endangered in the U.S., was captured on a trail camera in Arizona.

For communities, that knowledge supports smarter decisions about how oceans, coastlines, and wildlife are managed.

Healthy ecosystems ultimately support people. When species survive, and habitats remain balanced, food systems are more stable and resilient, from fisheries to agriculture. Thoughtful stewardship of the environment helps reduce long-term risks, protecting livelihoods tied to natural resources while ensuring future generations can rely on them.

This rare octopus sighting shows how technology, patience, and respect for nature work together. By investing in careful monitoring and responsible management, scientists and communities alike move closer to a cleaner, safer future, one where discovery and protection go hand in hand.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

Stories like this help remind us that environmental care is not abstract, but rooted in real people, shared waters, and everyday choices that shape tomorrow for everyone.

The rediscovery left many commenters in awe. On a post on the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (@MBARIvideo) YouTube page, one commenter called it an "absolutely magical little creature." Another shared, "I did not know this splendid animal existed. Now I do. That makes me rather happy."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.