Without the drone surveys and cameras, biologists would have difficulty proving the ecological importance of these remote landscapes.

Drone surveys recorded a variety of endangered species in the forests of Vietnam's Ninh Binh Province, including one that was a total surprise.

According to DTI News, biologists have documented the presence of an endangered serow and its baby in a limestone forest. The publication included two photos. The serow appears to be galloping in one picture, and in another, it's inspecting the camera.

Photo Credit: Centre for Resource, Environment, and Climate Change

Serows are a goat- or antelope-like animal with hooves and small, pointed horns. The ones found in Vietnam are mainland serows, which are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

The trail camera recordings show that serows are living in the area. More importantly, they appear to be breeding. This is a positive sign since populations have been declining, and some have been wiped out in specific regions.

Limestone forests are one of the serow's natural habitats, and they're also endangered, according to Fauna & Flora. These are very distinct habitats that are not common worldwide but are among the most biodiverse landscapes.

As F&F explained, these regions are often inaccessible to humans, making them refuges for species pushed out of their habitats. Limestone forests, also known as karsts, are home to many endemic species that need protection.

Thermal drone surveys and long-term wildlife surveys in the Yen Mo limestone complex and Dong Thai Forest also captured the critically endangered Delacour's langur, which is a type of monkey.

Researchers aimed to monitor Delacour's langur in the region, along with 12 other mammal species and 15 bird species. Finding the serows was a happy accident, but it exemplifies how vital trail cameras and other surveillance methods can be.

According to DTI, Centre for Resource, Environment and Climate Change representatives stated that Dong Thai Forest meets the requirements to be a protected conservation area. Without the drone surveys and cameras, biologists would have difficulty proving the ecological importance of these remote landscapes.

Trail cameras in Vietnam's Pu Hoat Nature Reserve recorded a rare Asian golden cat. Another set of cameras captured a forest musk deer in Cao Bằng Province for the first time in decades.

The pictures these cameras take inform conservation efforts that create a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

