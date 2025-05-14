Video of reckless mother putting children in dangerous situation at national park sparks outrage: 'Proof that bad behavior is often learned by example'

Some viewers saw it as more than just a poor judgment call.

An Instagram video sparked outrage after showing a woman crossing a safety barrier at Sequoia National Park's Moro Rock with her young children in tow.

"In Sequoia this lady went over the rails with BOTH of her kids and went further down on Morro Rock," the caption reads. Footage captures the trio beyond the designated safe zone, perched on steep terrain with no guardrails in sight.

The clip, posted by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), a well-known park safety account, racked up thousands of views and triggered widespread concern. In the video, the woman calmly guides her children along the rock's edge while others stay behind the railing, watching in disbelief. The visual alone was enough to ignite debate — and plenty of frustration — in the comments.

Some viewers saw it as more than just a poor judgment call. "She purchased the Entitlement Pass," one commenter wrote sarcastically, calling out repeated disregard for public safety rules.

"Proof that bad behavior is often learned by example," another said.

One more chimed in: "Teach your children well. Pass it on," implying that reckless behavior teaches kids to ignore boundaries — literally and figuratively. Others pointed out the bigger picture, noting that "rails are there for a reason — and are for everyone, not just a select few."

Moro Rock is famous for its panoramic views — and its drop-offs. With high elevation, narrow walkways, and unpredictable weather, park officials install guardrails and warning signs for a reason (including the fact that one tiny misstep can be fatal). Going beyond them puts individuals at serious risk and sets a dangerous precedent for others, especially children.

This moment provides a stark reminder: Public lands are shared spaces, and rules exist to protect visitors and the fragile environments, including all the wildlife, that call these parks home. Ignoring those guidelines doesn't just endanger yourself — it also sends the wrong message to the next generation.

