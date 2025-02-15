Disturbing trend puts millions of elderly Americans in harm's way: 'Now is the time to put an action plan into place'

"Check-ins throughout an emergency, evacuation checklists, at least a month's worth of medications, extra batteries, and medical equipment can also build resilience in an emergency."

From more intense hurricanes to sweltering heat waves, the effects of rising global temperatures are taking their toll on people. However, senior citizens are set to bear the brunt of this impact, experts say.

What's happening?

Older adults across the United States face a heightened threat when it comes to climate-driven catastrophes, according to a Caring.com assessment, which used data from the National Weather Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Census. For instance, the organization reported that older adults are more burdened by extreme heat than younger populations. Plus, certain disasters impact the senior community more severely — out of the 120 fatalities caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022, two in three were in people 60 or older, according to FEMA data.

Caring.com pointed out that older Americans face unique vulnerabilities when it comes to extreme weather. For instance, they're more likely to rely on specialized equipment like oxygen machines, which could stop working during power outages. Add to that the fact that many face challenges like limited mobility, impaired hearing, and poor vision, which can make it difficult to evacuate quickly.

Plus, many older adults live in high-risk areas. For instance, Florida is among the states with the largest 65-plus population, according to the Administration for Community Living. However, it's also one of the most at-risk states for extreme weather, with nearly every county there ranking "very high," "relatively high," or "relatively moderate" in danger, per FEMA data. In fact, nine of the 10 riskiest counties based on FEMA scores are located in Florida, Caring.com reports, which adds that the over-65 population accounts for at least a third of the population in five of those.

"With extreme weather forecasts to worsen, now is the time to put an action plan into place," the organization stated.

Why is this analysis important?

The number of Americans 65 and older is projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, according to the Population Reference Bureau. Meanwhile, climate risks are also expected to increase in frequency and intensity.

For instance, the MIT Technology Review reported that warming global temperatures can "supercharge" hurricanes. In 2024, people across the southeastern United States felt the impacts of such extreme storms, as Hurricanes Milton and Helene battered communities. Meanwhile, intense heat smothered communities across the western United States into the fall.

What can seniors do to prepare?

According to Caring.com, older adults need to prepare for disasters ahead of time.

"For those living in areas prone to tornadoes, floods, and hurricanes, establishing phone trees or other emergency contact systems with neighbors and loved ones can help keep older adults on the radar of those who can come to their aid," it stated. "Check-ins throughout an emergency, evacuation checklists, at least a month's worth of medications, extra batteries, and medical equipment can also build resilience in an emergency."

In the future, more storm-proof homes, which can resist natural disasters like hurricanes and fires, may help offer a solution for more seniors. For instance, one Florida homeowner revealed minimal damage to their hurricane-proof home following Hurricane Milton. And one San Antonio-based company is utilizing an ancient building method to create homes that are both fire- and hurricane-resistant.

