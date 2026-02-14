Authorities make shocking discovery in sting operation — here's what they found

Additional investigations are being conducted to find the larger network involved.

Officials seized a shocking illegal animal product worth over half a million dollars during a sting that saw seven people arrested, according to Afternoon News.

What's happening?

Authorities in Gujarat, a state along the western coast of India, seized 6.5 milliliters of deadly snake venom during a crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking, reported Afternoon News. The venom was worth Rs 5.85 crore (around $645,000) and was set to be sold for a large sum through an underground network.

Officers arrested one individual based on a tip-off. They were later used as a decoy to arrest six additional suspects who were attempting to buy the snake venom.

According to police officials, this is the first time a high-value quantity of snake venom has been seized in the region. Additional investigations are being conducted to find the larger network involved in the illegal trade of the venom.

They also explained that the snake venom is used to make anti-venom drugs and for illicit activities at alleged drug parties.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Wildlife trafficking has devastating consequences on local and foreign wildlife and fauna. It disrupts biodiversity by removing critical species from their original ecosystems and displacing them.

According to Mongabay, 32 different species from the legal exotic pet trade could create imbalance in the U.S. They include venomous species like the puff adder, zebra spitting cobra, and forest cobra.

Plenty of species like Burmese pythons in Florida started as pets but escaped or were set loose, upending the natural order of the Everglades. The illegal pet trade poses similar threats to biodiversity, with unregulated sales and smuggling dominating the market.

The illegal animal trade puts not only wildlife at risk but humans as well. Wildlife trafficking rings can support other illegal activities, including drugs, weapons, and human trafficking.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Authorities around the world are working to stop the flow of wildlife and plants traveling illegally across borders.

India is managing several major crackdowns, including another recent seizure of snake venom worth $8 million in the Palamu region.

