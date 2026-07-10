Wildlife photographer looking for native goose stumbles upon one of Hawaiʻi's rarest animals

Even brief disturbances can stress animals that need time and space to recover.

While searching resort grounds on Hawaiʻi's Big Island for nene, a photographer came across a far rarer subject instead: a critically endangered monk seal resting nearby.

The unexpected wildlife encounter quickly drew admiration online, not just for the photos but for the care the photographer took to keep a respectful distance.

What happened?

The animal the poster found was an adult female monk seal known as ʻImikai (R00K). In a post on Reddit, they said they had been looking for nene, the native Hawaiian goose, when they came across her. Citing NOAA, the poster said she was born on Lanai in 2018 and was the first seal ever tagged there.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor shared multiple photos of the seal napping on the sand. They said the photos were taken with a 3.9-19.7-inch (100-500mm) lens and that they kept a safe distance the entire time. The poster also said NOAA estimates the Big Island population at only about 10 monk seals.

One commenter wrote, "Great job. Seen some, at the very least, thoughtless people just wander up so always really appreciate it when people just let them be." The sight brought joy to other commenters, with one user saying, "She looks very content and it makes me happy."

Why does it matter?

Rare wildlife sightings can be exciting, but endangered animals face pressure when they share space with people. Resting seals on beaches or near resorts can easily draw crowds, cameras, and well-meaning visitors who get too close.

The conversation also touched on harassment of protected animals. The original poster referenced recently seeing "that video of some dude throwing a rock at one of them," — regarding an incident where a tourist was charged for allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal in Maui — while commenters noted how upsetting it is when people interfere with animals "in a mean way" or even in an overexcited attempt to get closer.

Wildlife encounters are best enjoyed without turning them into interactions. Sometimes the most helpful thing a person can do is step back and let the animal be.

What's being done?

The original poster said in the comments that a friend urged them to call NOAA, and that someone later came out to put up a small protective area around the seal.

Simple reporting can help wildlife managers protect animals in busy public spaces. Temporary barriers, signs, and monitoring can reduce the odds of people crowding or disturbing a resting seal.

"I feel so lucky right now," the original poster wrote. They later updated the thread with another sighting of this seal: "I'm at another nearby beach today and Imikai is here again! She's sleeping peacefully and is coned off."

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