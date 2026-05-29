Tourist seen hurling rock at monk seal in Hawai'i gets banned from local beaches

"We are very, very privileged to get to witness these animals."

A viral video from Maui drew outrage after a man was seen allegedly hurling a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal in the water. Now, a federal judge has barred him from beaches as the criminal case moves forward.

The incident reignited anger over how people treat protected wildlife.

Igor Lytvynchuk, 38, of Washington, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of harassment and attempted harassment of an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, Hawai'i Public Radio reported.

The case drew widespread attention after a social media video early this month showed Lytvynchuk throwing a coconut-size rock, which barely missed hitting the animal in the head.

In the clip, the seal is swimming near shore when the rock splashes down and causes it to rear up in the water.

"What are you doing?!" an observer asks. "Why would you throw a rock at it?"

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@nbcphiladelphia A tourist was filmed throwing a rock at a Hawaiian monk seal on a beach in Lahaina, Hawaii. The act sparked an investigation and public outrage. Environmental authorities in Maui identified the man as a 37-year-old tourist from Seattle. The man was questioned and released. ♬ original sound - nbcphiladelphia

At the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader allowed Lytvynchuk to remain free on a $25,000 unsecured bond and barred him from beaches and marine wildlife.

"You're not going to the beach, you hear me?" Trader said, per HPR.

Lytvynchuk could face as much as $70,000 in fines under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, plus up to $100,000 under the Criminal Fine Improvements Act. His trial is scheduled for June 9 in federal court in Hawai'i.

Hawaiian monk seals are among the rarest marine mammals in the world, and harassment can injure or stress animals that are already vulnerable.

These incidents can also create danger for both animals and people. When wildlife is provoked, the outcome can be tragic. Animals that injure humans, whether they were goaded into doing so or not, may be euthanized.

The courtroom was reportedly filled with wildlife advocates, many of whom said they were relieved that the case was treated seriously. Some said they wanted to distribute flyers with Lytvynchuk's face at Hawai'i beaches.

Shui Mei Bassette told HPR she believes the penalties need to be stronger.

"We are very, very privileged to get to witness these animals," she said, adding that the fines are too low and that "the punishment does not typically push people to not do it again."

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